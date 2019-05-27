It’s time to go to the spooky side of the map in Fortnite: Battle Royale to find Fortbye 50 in the ruins of the castle.

Fortbytes are the new collectible item added in season nine. Epic Games tasks players with completing a set amount of challenges to unlock items and the secret Utopia skin at the end of the season. A new Fortbyte is added to the game daily and today is obviously no exception.

Fortbyte 50 is “accessible at night time inside mountain top castle ruins,” which will send players to an area that’s often forgotten in search of the treasure hiding beneath.

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Adam Newell

First, you’ll need to wait for it to be night time on the map before you’re given the option to pick up this Fortbyte. If it’s not night time, quit the game and try to find a server where it’s dark out.

Once you get in a game where it’s night time, head to Haunted Hills and land just north of the mountain so you can look at the castle. On the northwestern point of the decayed structure under some broken flooring, you can find the Fortbyte right next to a nearby casket.

As long as it’s night time, you should be able to pick it up and move on to the next Fortbyte on your to-do list.