How to find and unlock Fortbyte 38 at the northernmost sky platform in Fortnite Season 9

Fortnite: Battle Royale’s ninth season has introduced Fortbytes, and while players are late into the season, there are still daily challenges being unveiled to unlock each collectible item.

There are benefits to accessing Fortbytes, such as small cosmetic unlocks and progression toward bigger rewards down the line. Today, Fortbyte 38 was unlocked—and here’s where you can find it.

Fortbyte 38 is “accessible with the Vendetta outfit at the northernmost Sky Platform.” Before you jump into a match, make sure you have the Vendetta outfit in your locker. You can obtain this cosmetic outfit by reaching tier 100 of the season nine Battle Pass. It’s of legendary rarity if you need help finding it in your locker.

If you don’t have the Vendetta outfit, this Fortbyte won’t be available to unlock. You can only collect it if you have that skin equipped at the time.

Once you’re in a match with the compatible outfit, head to the northernmost Sky Platform, which can be located on the map in the F3 section outside Lazy Lagoon.

Fortbyte 38 can be located inside this sky platform in the room on the top floor. You have to destroy a metal barrier to get inside the room. Inside the platform, the Fortbyte will be waiting to be collected. Players must have the Vendetta skin equipped to pick up this collectible.

That’s all you need to do for this Fortbyte.