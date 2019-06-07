By now, most players are getting a little sick of Fortbytes in Fortnite: Battle Royale season nine.

One of the new collectible items is added to the game each day for players to find. Sometimes, they can be easy to discover. But other times, like today, Epic Games wants players to go a bit further to add it the Fortbyte to their collection.

For today’s task, Fortbyte 70 is “accessible by skydiving through the rings above Lazy Lagoon with the Vibrant Contrail equipped.”

To complete this mission, you’ll first need to equip the Vibrant Contrail, which is a tier 26 reward in the season nine Battle Pass.

Next, head to Lazy Lagoon and skydive through the rings above the area. The Fortbyte will then automatically unlock.

There are some players, however, who attempt to gun down Fortbyte collectors. So try to get to this one quickly and be careful of your surroundings.