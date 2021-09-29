Overwatch League 2021 offseason trade tracker

The end of the 2021 Overwatch League season and the victory of the Shanghai Dragons gave a proper send-off to the first “era” of competitive Overwatch. With news that the fifth season of the league will kick off in April 2022 on an early build of Overwatch 2, teams are now looking to build rosters worthy of taking on the Dragons next year.

Unfortunately for most fans, this means it’s time for the most difficult part of the year: the offseason “rosterpocalypse.”

Because Overwatch 2 runs on a five-vs-five competitive system, teams may consider downsizing or adjusting their rosters. In addition, many players will likely make the jump to coaching or retirement before the sequel upends the status quo of the league. That said, many new players will also enter the fray and try to make their name in 2022.

Key dates

Per the Overwatch League’s roster construction rules, teams can begin submitting trades as early as Sept. 26, one day after the Grand Finals end. Teams have until Oct. 2 to extend player contracts; after this date, the rosterpocalypse officially begins.

Players whose contracts were not extended become free agents as of Oct. 9 and can be signed to a team as early as Oct. 10, though they’ll likely weigh offers through the winter.

Teams must have a minimum of five players signed by Jan. 3, 2022 and must have the roster minimum, six players, signed and ready to roll by March 1.

This offseason trade tracker will be updated and maintained from September 2021 to April 2022. Entries are in reverse chronological order, meaning the newest changes will be at the top. A list of free agents, once they are available, can be found at the bottom of the tracker.

September 2021