Overwatch League’s 2022 season will begin in April on early build of Overwatch 2

After numerous reports that the season would be delayed, the league is going ahead with its fifth season on the usual timeline.

Representatives for the Overwatch League have confirmed that the fifth season will begin on time in April 2022. This revelation comes after numerous reports claimed the league would be taking a long hiatus after its fourth season wraps up on Sept. 25.

A league spokesperson also said the season will begin on an early build of Overwatch 2, the series’ long-awaited and heavily delayed sequel.

“We can confirm that our plan is to begin next season in April 2022,” said Jon Spector, vice president of the Overwatch League. His confirmation comes after some sources claimed the fifth season would be hindered by delays related to Overwatch 2. Many other sources suggested that the league was still developing its 2022 plans.

I've seen a lot of speculation regarding a 2022 start date for OWL. We can confirm that our plan is to begin next season in April 2022. We will share more details about 2022 roster construction timelines soon and more info generally on our 2022 season as we get closer to April. — Jon Spector (@Spex_J) September 3, 2021

Overwatch 2 now appears to be less of a pain and more of a boon for the fifth season. “The plan right now is for the Overwatch League’s 2022 season to begin on an early build of Overwatch 2,” according to a league spokesperson. “We’ll have more details to share about our 2022 season as we get closer to the planned start date in April of next year.”

For now, details are few and far between. Spector said in his tweet that details on “roster construction timelines” would be released soon, bringing a possible source of anxiety for players considering Overwatch 2’s switch to five-vs-five competitive teams.

This story is developing.