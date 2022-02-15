Seoul Dynasty parts ways with JJoNak

He'll take a break from professional play and focus on streaming for the foreseeable future.

South Korean flex support Bang “JJoNak” Sung-hyeon will take a break from professional Overwatch due to personal reasons, effectively leaving Seoul Dynasty’s roster, the organization revealed today.

The news comes just months after the 22-year-old left New York Excelsior in October 2021 to join Seoul Dynasty. JJoNak is one of the few pros to have played in all seasons of the Overwatch League but is now putting his career on hold after continuous health issues.

“I had an issue with my health for a long time and recently this issue got worse,” JJoNak said on Twitter. “Unfortunately, I cannot show more performance to the fans and win the League in Seoul Dynasty… I am planning to take a break and do some live streaming soon.”

Seoul Dynasty acknowledged JJoNak’s decision to take a break may come as a surprise to many fans. Without the former MVP in the flex support position, Seoul Dynasty’s lineup for the 2022 season consists of Dong-eon “FITS” Kim, Joon-yeong “Profit” Park, Young-wan “Creative” Kim, Hak-yong “Stalk3r” Jeong, Myeong-hwan “smurf” Yoo, and Jun-woo “Vindaim” Park.

JJoNak was one of the four signings Seoul Dynasty made for this year after an underwhelming run in 2021. The fifth season of the Overwatch League is set to begin sometime in April and will feature 20 teams.