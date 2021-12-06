Los Angeles Valiant adds NoHill, WooHyaL as coaches

Signs of life are emerging from the Los Angeles Valiant with the organization trying to recover from an abysmal 2021 season and begin building anew.

The team has added Wang “NoHill” Fuxing as head coach and former Overwatch League player Sung “WooHyaL” Seung-hyun as an assistant coach, according to an official post on the Valiant’s Weibo page. Longtime LinGan e-Sports (LGE) manager Gong “Cola” Mingyu will act as general manager for the team.

Last week, Los Angeles announced that LGE would continue operating the team throughout the 2022 season, guaranteeing the acquisition of and focus on Chinese Overwatch talent.

Image via Los Angeles Valiant Weibo

NoHill has acted as an advisor and coach for Team CC, the Shanghai Dragons’ Overwatch Contenders academy team, over the past two years. The team won the 2020 Contenders Gauntlet in Asia and made significant strides in Contenders Korea over the last year. He also has ties to LGE’s former teams, like LGE.Huya.

Assistant coach WooHyaL may be a familiar name for many longtime Overwatch League fans. He played off-tank for the London Spitfire during the inaugural season of the league but was made inactive halfway through the season. He then went on to the Contenders circuit, playing for teams like Gen.G Esports and RunAway. Since early 2021, he’s been playing for Team CC.

Other than the confirmation of LGE’s continued operating agreement with the team, the Los Angeles Valiant has been silent during the Overwatch League offseason. No players are signed to the team’s roster for 2022 yet.