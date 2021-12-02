LinGan e-Sports will continue operating Los Angeles Valiant throughout 2022 Overwatch League season

The franchise will remain in Asia and play in the East Region next year.

After months of silence during the chaotic Overwatch League offseason, the Los Angeles Valiant has confirmed a few key details about its participation in the upcoming 2022 season.

LinGan e-Sports (LGE), a Chinese company that previously ran teams such as LGE.Huya, will continue operating the team next year, according to a social media post by the Valiant. LGE signed a one-year operating agreement in early 2021 after the Valiant’s ownership group, Immortals Gaming Club (IGC), decided to move the franchise to China and participate in the Overwatch League’s East Division.

The social media post also confirms that the Valiant will remain in the East Division, also known as the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region of the league. That means they’ll play alongside other teams based in Asia, including the 2021 championship team, the Shanghai Dragons.

We’re continuing our partnership for 2022 with LGE, who will be operating LA Valiant in the East Division of the Overwatch League. — Los Angeles Valiant (@LAValiant) December 2, 2021

In early 2021, the Los Angeles Valiant dropped the entirety of its Western roster and staff after conferring with the Overwatch League and moving the franchise to China. At the time, IGC CEO Ari Segal told Dot Esports that LGE would not acquire any shares in the Valiant and would not have the option to buy the franchise. It appears LGE will continue its operation-only relationship with the team next year.

The Los Angeles Valiant was the only team in the Overwatch League to go winless over the course of the 2021 season, ending with a 0-16 record.

No official word has been given by the Valiant on the status of its previous roster. The league’s Player Contract Status Update list states that the players have expired contracts heading into 2022, meaning Los Angeles will likely be signing an entirely new roster.