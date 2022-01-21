Guangzhou Charge welcomes former Shanghai Dragons flex support Molly

Guangzhou Charge has bolstered its lineup ahead of the 2022 Overwatch League season by acquiring former Shanghai Dragons support Chengzhi “Molly” He.

Molly first joined the Overwatch League back in 2020 when the Chengdu Hunters picked him up from LGE.Huya is ahead of the season. Following the 2020 season, he was then acquired by the Shanghai Dragons.

Gaze into the iris! A familiar figure has emerged from the shadows to strengthen our hometown bond! Please welcome our new flex support Chengzhi "Molly" to the Guangzhou Charge!#ChargeForward #GuangzhouCharge pic.twitter.com/bdcv46OpVQ — Guangzhou Charge (@GZCharge) January 21, 2022

While he received limited playing time on Shanghai, he was still able to play a part in the team’s eventual championship run in 2021, when the Dragons swept the Atlanta Reign in the finals.

As for Guangzhou, its junior year campaign in the Overwatch League was unsuccessful. While the mixed veteran and rookie lineup showed promise, the team ended the season 5-11, just ahead of the Los Angeles Valiant, who were winless in 2021. The past season also marked the first time Guangzhou failed to make the Overwatch League playoffs in organization history, finishing 17th in the 2021 regular season.

As a result, the Charge has begun its roster rebuild with new support Molly, who will join longtime member Yiliang “Eileen” Ou as the second Chinese player on the predominantly Korean team.

After winning the Overwatch League in 2021, Molly will look to reclaim the title in 2022 and try to provide his mechanical talents to the Guangzhou Charge in an increased role for the upcoming season.

The fifth season of the Overwatch League will begin sometime in April, where 20 teams will be divided into two 10-team divisions with hopes of qualifying for the playoffs.