Florida Mayhem drops 6 players heading into 2022 OWL season

One team in the Overwatch League is known for “bringing the Mayhem” and they certainly didn’t disappoint during this rosterpocalypse season.

Today, the Florida Mayhem announced that six of its players would be released from their contracts. This includes main tank Son “OGE” Min-seok, off-tank Lee “Gargoyle” Beom-jun, main support Kim “Slime” Sung-jin, flex support Kang “Gangnamjin” Nam-jin, and DPS players Lee “BQB” Sang-beom and Baek “Checkmate” Seung-hun.

Only DPS Kim “Yaki” Jun-ki remains on the roster after these releases. Head coach Kim “KuKi” Dae-kuk also appears to be sticking around for the time being.

You brought the Mayhem to distant shores and never once stopped fighting. Despite our struggles, you always gave each day your best effort – and in so doing, redefined what it means to #LightItUp. You made us all so proud, and we will never forget that.



Thank you. pic.twitter.com/6qBDnjr1wN — Florida Mayhem (@FLMayhem) October 2, 2021

After adding a few new faces like veteran tank OGE and rookie DPS Checkmate to its roster before the 2021 season, the Florida Mayhem started off with success this year. They made it to Hawaii to compete in the May Melee tournament alongside the Dallas Fuel, who would later win the title.

Meta changes, partially brought upon by Hero Pools, led to the Mayhem’s quality of play declining as the season went on. Roster shuffles, like Checkmate taking over the main tank role for a short period of time, didn’t help. The team finished with a tenth-place ranking in the West Region and did not make the postseason at all.

Looking ahead to Overwatch 2, the team is clearly planning a full rebuild before the fifth season begins in April 2022.