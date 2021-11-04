Florida Mayhem picks up MirroR for 2022

The Florida Mayhem has been hard at work filling out its roster after dropping most of its players earlier in the offseason—and the team isn’t done yet.

Flex DPS Chris “MirroR” Trinh, formerly of the Los Angeles Gladiators, will be joining the Mayhem for the 2022 Overwatch League season, the team announced today.

MirroR was a part of the Gladiators roster for two years and, in his time on the team, proved that he’s one of the most flexible players in the league. He was the first player to play all three roles in a single series, swapping from DPS to support to tank during a 2020 match. During his time on the Gladiators, he often tagged in on tank and support as well as his DPS specialties.

"There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle, or to be the mirror that reflects it…"



Welcome to Florida, @MirroR_ow! pic.twitter.com/8xipMLJhgx — Florida Mayhem (@FLMayhem) November 4, 2021

He’ll join fellow flex DPS Baek “Checkmate” Seung-hun and Contenders standout Isiah “Hydron” Rodriguez on the Mayhem’s damage dealer lineup. MirroR’s addition means the “DPS line is complete” for the 2022 season, according to a tweet from Florida’s VP of esports operations, Albert Yeh.

Florida recently added Jordan “Gunba” Graham as head coach and picked up former player Caleb “McGravy” McGarvey as an assistant coach. Though the team said goodbye to DPS standout Kim “Yaki” Jun-ki last week, the Mayhem’s new additions show a renewed interest in building a flexible mixed-language roster.