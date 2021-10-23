Los Angeles Gladiators signs ANS

The hitscan expert is bringing his talent to the Gladiators.

Former San Francisco Shock hitscan Lee “ANS” Seon-chang is going to play the next season of the Overwatch League in purple. The expert hitscan signed with the Los Angeles Gladiators today, marking another pickup for the team in the offseason.

ANS was a core part of the San Francisco Shock’s 2020 championship campaign, and his prowess on heroes such as Widowmaker and Ashe made him one of the deadliest players in the league. The Shock, however, dropped seven of its players in a drastic offseason move—including its DPS lineup in ANS, Sean “ta1yo” Henderson, Charlie “nero” Zwarg, and Lim “Glister” Gil-seong.

The sharpest hitscan in the @overwatchleague is coming to Los Angeles.



The Los Angeles Gladiators snagged the hitscan expert as part of its own roster experiments. During the offseason, the Gladiators dropped head coach David “dpei” Pei, flex DPS Chris “MirroR” Trinh, and main tank Kim “MuZe” Young-han. Two other members of the Gladiators also swapped colors this offseason. The Gladiators dropped support Grant “moth” Espe, and Overwatch legend Kim “birdring” Ji-hyeok retired from the team earlier this month.

ANS isn’t the only confirmed presence on the Gladiators next season. The team signed the Philadelphia Fusion’s Daniel “FunnyAstro” Hathaway earlier this month and opted to maintain Kim “Shu” Jin-seo, Kim “Skewed” Min-seok, and DPS Kevin “Kevster” Persson for the next season.

Meanwhile, the Shock’s drastic moves left only main tank Matthew “Super” DeLisi and flex support Park “Viol2t” Min-ki signed to the team for the time being after off-tank Choi “ChoiHyoBin” Hyo-bin’s retirement earlier this month.

Fans can catch ANS in action when the next season of the Overwatch League returns in April. The competition’s fifth season will be played in an early build of Overwatch 2.