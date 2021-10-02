Los Angeles Gladiators parts ways with MirroR, MuZe before 2022 season

Some of the team’s core players will be moving on before next season.

The Los Angeles Gladiators had a monumental 2021 campaign, but some members of the team will not be continuing the journey towards the 2022 Overwatch League season.

Today, the team announced it would part ways with main tank Kim “MuZe” Young-han and flex DPS Chris “MirroR” Trinh. Both are now free agents for the 2021 offseason.

Today we say farewell to @ow_muze.



Today we say farewell to @ow_muze.

Thank you for always putting your full heart into every match, we know your never-ending friendliness and smiles will warm hearts wherever you go!

MuZe was acquired during the 2020 offseason as the Gladiators looked to rebuild for success. He formerly played for Eternal Academy and, by way of a loan, WGS Phoenix in Overwatch Contenders. Over the year, MuZe was required to pick up multiple new heroes as the team’s only main tank.

MirroR has been a part of the Gladiators squad since late 2019 and is known for his flexibility, both within his DPS role and other positions. He’s one of the few players to have, at one point, played every role in an Overwatch League game. In 2021, many of his duties were taken over by teammates as metas grew and changed.

Next year, the Overwatch League will be switching to an early build of Overwatch 2, which runs on a five vs. five competitive system. MuZe may very well be the first casualty of the move to a single-tank setup.