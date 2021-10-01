Paris Eternal releases 3 players, head coach before 2022 Overwatch League season

Some of the European team's core has been carved out.

Several Paris Eternal players and its head coach have been released before the Overwatch League heads into a new era in 2022, the team announced today.

DPS players Samir “Tsuna” Ikram and Stefan “Onigod” Fiskerstrand were let go today alongside off-tank Ilari “Vestola” Vestola. Head coach Zouheir “GetAmazed” Baba was also released.

Tsuna and Onigod were acquired last season when the Paris Eternal massively restructured following the departure of most of its 2020 staff. Tsuna, a staple of European Overwatch Contenders, was picked up for his Tracer prowess. Onigod was a former member of the Dallas Fuel who joined the Eternal to lend his hitscan skill to the team.

Vestola joined midseason as a replacement for off-tank Elliot “ELLIVOTE” Vaneyrd, who had to take a break due to medical issues.

Thank you @Onigod for all the heads you clicked, the troll turrets you placed, and the Widow snipes. We wish you the very best with whatever comes next in your career. pic.twitter.com/tFfspphsLA — Paris Eternal (@ParisEternal) October 1, 2021

The 2021 season was arguably one of the Eternal’s best since the roster defied expectations placed upon them as an all-European team full of rookies. They ranked eighth in the West Region, overcoming difficulties like remote play and numerous obstacles throughout the season.

“I don’t know what more I could have done with the situation that I was in and the resources that I had,” GetAmazed said on Twitter about his release. “My first goal was to build a family environment and a group of warriors. I believe I succeeded in that goal.”

Several players remain on the Eternal roster, including DPS Nikolai “Naga” Dereli, tank Daniël “Daan” Scheltema, and supports Emir “Kaan” Okumus and Arthur “dridro” Szanto.