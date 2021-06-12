Paris Eternal tank Daan tests positive for COVID-19

He is “feeling pretty healthy,” and the team has little risk for spread among players.

Weeks after COVID-19 disrupted the Toronto Defiant’s Overwatch League season, another team is dealing with the fallout of its first positive case.

Daniël “Daan” Scheltema, main tank for the Paris Eternal, announced today that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He updated fans on Twitter, stating the pandemic “isn’t gone” and reminding them to be careful.

According to Paris Eternal general manager Molly “AVALLA” Kim, who spoke to Dot Esports via email, there is no chance of spread among the team’s players since they are “not in a facility together” and are competing remotely.

Just tested positive for Covid good reminder this thing isn't gone and to be careful gonna take nap now😥 — Daan (@Daan_ow) June 12, 2021

Daan’s illness comes several weeks after three positive cases were confirmed in the Toronto Defiant organization, which operates out of a single facility in Canada. Key DPS players like Andreas “Logix” Berghmans and Jeong “Heesu” Hee-su were sidelined by the illness, forcing the team to sign Luka “Aspire” Rolovic on a 30-day contract to bolster the team.

AVALLA confirmed to Dot Esports that the Paris Eternal would likely “have to emergency sign someone” if Daan is too sick to play. She reports he is “feeling pretty healthy,” however, and the team is optimistic.

Thanks to the June Joust tournament and a weeklong post-tournament break for players, the Paris Eternal have nearly two weeks before their next game, giving Daan time to recover. The team faces the London Spitfire on June 25.