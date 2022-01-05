Philadelphia Fusion brings back off-tank Fury, team to remain in Seoul for 2022 OWL season

The Philadelphia Fusion introduced its latest offseason acquisition today, officially signing off-tank Kim “Fury” Jun-ho to return to the team after spending 2021 with the Washington Justice. This acquisition was preceded by an announcement that the Fusion will remain “temporarily located in Seoul, South Korea” for the 2022 Overwatch League season.

The Fusion competed in Korea for the duration of the 2021 season due to safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite visa issues plaguing the team for much of the year, they still won the East Play-In tournament to reach the playoffs but fell in their first two series to the L.A. Gladiators and San Francisco Shock.

This offseason, the team parted ways with most of its roster except for longtime DPS player Lee “Carpe” Jae-hyeok and support Kim “Alarm” Kyeong-bo before adding Contenders players Kim “ZEST” Hyun-woo and Yoon “MN3” Jae-hee from the T1 organization. Tragically, though, both Philadelphia and the entire league were rocked by the unexpected passing of Alarm on Nov. 7 at the young age of 20.

Fury is the Fusion’s first signing since then, who makes his return to the team after a year away with the Justice. He’s played in all four seasons of the OWL, spending the first two with London, the third with Philly, and the fourth with Washington. During the year he played with the Fusion, the team finished first in the NA regular season, second in the NA playoffs, and fourth in the Grand Finals playoffs.

The team is expected to sign more players in the coming weeks.