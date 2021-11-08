Philadelphia Fusion’s Alarm dead at 20, team says

Details about the flex support's passing have not been released.

Philadelphia Fusion flex support Kim “Alarm” Kyeong-bo has died, the team announced today. He was 20.

The team announced his death in a post on social media on Nov. 7 at 7:26 p.m. CT, but did not provide any more details about his passing.

Alarm was one of the most decorated flex supports in the Overwatch League, winning the 2020 Rookie of the Year award, a Role Stars award, and an MVP nomination in the same year. Before joining the Fusion, he was a longtime player for Fusion University, the organization’s Overwatch Contenders academy team.

“Alarm was the heart and soul of our organization,” the Philadelphia Fusion said in its statement on Twitter, “and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends as we mourn this tragic loss.”

The 20-year-old player was in his homeland of South Korea during the league’s offseason.