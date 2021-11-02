London Spitfire signs DPS Backbone

After gutting its roster in October, the London Spitfire is focused on rebuilding before the 2022 Overwatch League season. And the reliable well of players from European Overwatch Contenders is already being tapped by the Spitfire with the organization announcing roster moves this week.

London introduced its first new signing today, adding flex DPS Jamie “Backbone” O’Neill to its 2022 roster.

Backbone most recently played for Altiora in North American Contenders, but he’s previously spent the most time on teams in the European circuit, like Ex Oblivione and Sheer Cold. He briefly worked with London’s assistant coach, Jacob “Spilo” Clifton, on Sheer Cold in 2020.

At the core of every roster is a strong backbone – and we’re kicking off our 2022 rebuild with Overwatch’s one and only.



Now landing: Please welcome @Backbone_ow to the London Spitfire! #AcesHigh pic.twitter.com/cGux1OWy4z — London Spitfire (@Spitfire) November 2, 2021

In early October, the London Spitfire dropped a majority of its roster, leaving only DPS players Johannes “Shax” Nielsen and William “SparkR” Andersson signed to the team. With the addition of Backbone, the Spitfire’s DPS lineup covers hitscan heroes as well as multiple projectile and flex options.

London added former Philadelphia Fusion assistant coach Christopher “ChrisTFer” Graham as its head coach last month, cementing the likely narrative of uplifting European Overwatch talent.

Last year, the London Spitfire brought up numerous players from the wildly successful British Hurricane Contenders team. Though its players made progress over the year, the team failed to flourish and ended the season with a 1-15 record.