London Spitfire drops 6 players ahead of 2022 Overwatch League season

This is the third year in a row fans will have to deal with a significant roster change.

The London Spitfire didn’t have a successful year in the Overwatch League, but this doesn’t come as a surprise since GM Ysabel “Noukky” Müller told fans at the beginning of the year not to expect much.

Although the franchise’s goal is to develop European talent, quite a few of those talents are moving on. The Spitfire released a plethora of roster changes this morning, announcing that it’s parting ways with Daniel “Hadi” Bleinagel, Kristian “Kellex” Keller, Mikkel “Molf1g” Djernes, Dom “Hybrid” Grove, and Jeffrey “blasé” Tsang.

The Spitfire is a franchise that values its tier-two team, the Hurricanes, as well as its OWL team. And one of the players who was released today, Hybrid, had a two-way contract and will be closing out the Contenders season with the team before his release. The two players who remain on the team, William “SparkR” Andersson and Johannes “Shax” Nielsen, also have two-way contracts.

The seventh and final departure at the hangar today has our fortitudinous Head Coach @fischerable aboard.



Thank you for stepping up to the challenge as Head Coach and piloting the Spitfire! The airspace is clear for your last takeoff from our Hangar. Have a safe flight! 💙 pic.twitter.com/trmc3FysJB — London Spitfire (@Spitfire) October 6, 2021

Head coach Mads “fischer” Jehg was released from the team, too. He made a follow-up post on social media explaining he wasn’t surprised due to the season the team had. Fischer said he’d “take some time to think it over” but wouldn’t be gone long, so it’s likely he’ll look for a coaching position elsewhere in the OWL.

The team didn’t perform well over the 2021 season. The Spitfire came in 18th place, just above two of the worst teams in the league, the Vancouver Titans and the Los Angeles Valiant. While the franchise did say it would develop EU talent, this is the third time in a row that the Spitfire is undergoing a major roster change.