Florida Mayhem adds McGravy as assistant coach

As the Florida Mayhem slowly rebuilds after a complete roster overhaul, the organization is calling up one of its former employees to complete his redemption arc.

Florida announced today that Caleb “McGravy” McGarvey, a former Overwatch League off-tank, is signing on as an assistant coach for the 2022 season. Though he previously retired from competitive Overwatch earlier this year, something about the Mayhem’s new direction must have drawn him in.

McGravy has been a part of competitive Overwatch since the scene kicked off in 2016 and he rose to fame as one of the most consistent off-tanks in North American Contenders. He was picked up by the Florida Mayhem as a player in 2019 but saw little stage time when the team shifted to an all-Korean roster midseason.

He was traded to the Los Angeles Valiant and served as the team’s off-tank during the latter half of 2019 and the 2020 season. While a part of the Valiant, he earned the 2020 Dennis Hawelka Award for his charity streams and leadership capabilities.

After leaving the Valiant, McGravy played for Revival in North American Contenders before retiring. He spent some time as a coach within Contenders, heading up DarkMode NA for a short time, but has finally landed a permanent spot with the Mayhem.

He’ll join new head coach and fellow Valiant alumnus Jordan “Gunba” Graham as they prepare for the 2022 season. In terms of players, the team has already re-signed DPS Baek “Checkmate” Seung-hun and acquired flex support Majed “SirMajed” Alrashied out of the Contenders circuit.

