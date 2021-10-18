Florida Mayhem adds Gunba as head coach

The team’s rebuild begins with one of Australia’s few Overwatch representatives.

Of all the teams in the Overwatch League, the Florida Mayhem is among the few heading for a complete rebuild going into the 2022 season. After a total team wipe earlier this month, the reconstruction is finally beginning.

The team announced today that Jordan “Gunba” Graham will be the Florida Mayhem’s new head coach. This is the first pickup for the Mayhem during the 2021 offseason.

Gunba has a long history in the world of competitive Overwatch, playing since the game’s beta period. He was a part of some of the first competitive teams in the Oceanic region and played support on Team Australia in the 2017 Overwatch World Cup. In subsequent World Cups, he moved to committee and management roles.

It's our turn for an OCE buff 💪🇦🇺



Please join us in welcoming Head Coach @GunbaOW to the Mayhem! #LightItUp pic.twitter.com/oaYkb20x6z — Florida Mayhem (@FLMayhem) October 18, 2021

In the Overwatch League, Gunba has coached for both the Los Angeles Valiant and the Boston Uprising in assistant or strategic roles. After the Western portion of the Valiant was axed in 2021, he retired from Overwatch and coached Immortals’ VALORANT team.

“He has a proven eye for talent, a great track record, and I can’t think of a person better qualified to rebuild the roster with,” said Albert Yeh, vice president of esports operations for the Mayhem, about Gunba.

Last week, Florida’s previous head coach, Kim “KuKi” Dae-kuk, parted ways with the team. As of Oct. 18, only DPS Kim “Yaki” Jun-ki remains on the Mayhem’s signed roster. Florida has hinted toward the development of a mixed roster for the upcoming 2022 season.