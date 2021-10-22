Houston Outlaws sign flex support lr1s

Not to be outdone by its Texas rivals filling out a roster at record speed, the Houston Outlaws organization is hard at work acquiring talented free agents ahead of the 2022 Overwatch League season.

Flex support Kim “Ir1s” Seung-hyun is joining Houston’s roster for next year, the team announced today. Ir1s is the second former Atlanta Reign player, after Oh “Pelican” Se-hyun, to join the Outlaws.

Ir1s was a critical part of the Atlanta Reign’s success during the 2021 season, playing multiple heroes and getting enormous value out of Baptiste, his signature hero in the league. Last season was historically the most successful for the Reign, who made it to the Overwatch League Grand Finals last year after an impressive postseason run.

More news to share – we've signed free agent @ow_Ir1s for the 2022 season! #OutlawsNation please welcome your newest Outlaw! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/2P3SkaHKTM — Houston Outlaws (@Outlaws) October 22, 2021

The Atlanta Reign parted ways with Ir1s on Oct. 12 and he entered free agency along with many of his 2021 teammates. So far, most of them have been picked up by other Overwatch League teams.

By signing both Pelican and Ir1s, Houston is likely banking on their built-in cohesion to carry over from the Atlanta Reign. They’ll join DPS Dante “Danteh” Cruz and off-tank Shin “Piggy” Min-jun, the only two Houston Outlaws players officially confirmed to be returning to the roster in 2022.