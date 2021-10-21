Dallas Fuel signs DPS Edison

No team has been quicker than the Dallas Fuel to fill the gaps left in its roster during the Overwatch League offseason, forming a full team in record time.

Dallas announced today that it’s signed Kim “Edison” Tae-hoon, a hitscan DPS who previously played for the Atlanta Reign. With Edison’s acquisition, the Fuel became the second team in the league (after the Shanghai Dragons) to form a “full” roster of six or more players.

For the past two years, Edison has been a critical player on the Reign’s roster, filling in on both traditional hitscan heroes like Widowmaker and more flexible iterations like Reaper. He was a perpetual starter during the 2020 season but took a backseat in 2021 as metas changed and Atlanta’s other players hit the stage.

Edison was officially dropped by the Atlanta Reign on Oct. 12 and entered free agency. It appears the Dallas Fuel moved to end his time in free agent limbo as quickly as possible.

Yesterday, the Fuel added main support Han “ChiYo” Hyeon-seok from O2 Blast to its roster full of league veterans. By adding Edison and filling the hitscan role, the Fuel now has a full team with at least one player in all roles and specializations to take on the 2022 Overwatch League season.