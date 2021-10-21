Dallas Fuel signs support ChiYo

Overwatch League fans may have finally escaped the heartbreaking stage of the “rosterpocalypse” offseason, full of team wipes and big retirements, and will be moving on to greener pastures full of pickups.

The Dallas Fuel announced today that it has signed main support Han “ChiYo” Hyeon-seok ahead of the 2022 season. This is the first offseason pickup for the Fuel and one of the first new signings in the league as a whole so far this year.

ChiYo formerly played main support for O2 Blast from Overwatch Contenders Korea. The team took first place in the most recent season of Contenders Korea and many of its players, having shown impressive performances in one of the most competitive scenes, are expected to join the Overwatch League if they’re of age to compete.

As a main support, ChiYo specializes in heroes like Lúcio and Mercy, but that hero pool could change as the league transitions to Overwatch 2 when the fifth season begins in April.

ChiYo effectively takes the place left by former Fuel main support Lee “Jecse” Seung-soo, who was dropped on Oct. 1. So far, ChiYo is also the only rookie on the Dallas roster, which is otherwise full of multiple-year league veterans.

The Fuel had an impressive 2021 season, winning the May Melee tournament cycle and making appearances in three of four monthly tournaments. They ended the season ranked first in the West Region as far as regular-season games were concerned.