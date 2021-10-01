Dallas Fuel’s Jecse and Pine enter free agency for 2022, Rapel retires

Five of the team’s core players and head coach RUSH will be returning in 2022.

Despite having a monumentally successful season, even the Dallas Fuel is making changes before the Overwatch League switches to Overwatch 2 next year.

Main support Lee “Jecse” Seung-soo and hitscan Kim “Pine” Do-hyeon will become “unrestricted free agents,” according to the organization. DPS Jung “Xzi” Gi-hyo, who was on medical leave for the team, is also now a free agent but will remain in South Korea for the time being.

Flex support Kim “Rapel” Jun-keun will be retiring from professional Overwatch. Before joining the Fuel in 2021, he played for the Houston Outlaws and Vancouver Titans.

a merciless mercy, one of the most kind individuals in and out of the league, and the player with the most contagious smile. you'll be missed dearly. thank you for everything, @ow_Jecse pic.twitter.com/44Qc7FhZ9T — Dallas Fuel (@DallasFuel) October 1, 2021

Jecse is the only player going into free agency who received significant playing time during the Fuel’s impressive season. The team won the 2021 May Melee tournament and made repeated appearances in tournament finals. They were knocked out by the Atlanta Reign in the postseason and ended up third in the final league standings.

The remainder of the roster, including head coach Yun “RUSH” Hee-won, will return for 2022. This includes off-tank Choi “Hanbin” Han-been, main tank Lee “Fearless” Eui-seok, flex support Kwon “Fielder” Jun, and DPS players Kim “Doha” Dong-ha and Kim “SP9RK1E” Yeong-han. Many of these players earned 2021 Role Star achievements for their stellar season.