Paris Eternal signs Glister for the 2022 season

Continuing its Overwatch League offseason as one of the few teams that didn’t go for a full rebuild so far, the Paris Eternal welcomed DPS player Lim “Glister” Gil-seong earlier today.

Like other Korean players in the league, Glister kicked off his career by taking part in a number of minor division teams in Korea until he joined Gen.G, playing in tournaments such as the NetEase Esports X Tournament and most notably Overwatch Contenders Korea. This led to him finally joining the OWL in the middle of the 2020 season.

During his time in the league, Glister first played for the refurbished London Spitfire squad for the whole of the 2020 season. Not finding much success on the Spitfire, the Korean player found himself in one of the most prestigious teams and the back-to-back champions, the San Francisco Shock. Here, his new team had arguably a better overall performance for the season, even though the team failed to recreate its championship level of play.

After being part of the seven players that the San Francisco Shock dropped, Glister now has found a new home in the form of the Paris Eternal.

Glister will join DPS Nikolai “naga” Dereli, main tank Daniël “Daan” Scheltema, and supports Emir “Kaan” Okumus and Arthur “dridro” Szanto after the French team decided to keep them. Apart from the players on the roster, assistant coach and former London Spitfire player Choi “JMac” Dae-han has adopted the head coaching position.

Now that Glister is paired up with naga in the DPS front and the team has a tank and a strong support line, the French team is inches away from a finished product.