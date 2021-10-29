San Francisco Shock adds O2 Blast players FiNN, Kilo, and Proper

One of the most successful franchises in the Overwatch League has started its rebuilding process.

The San Francisco Shock has added support Oh “FiNN” Se-jin, main DPS Jung “Kilo” Jin-woo, and DPS Kim “Proper” Dong-hyun to its roster, the organization announced today. This comes after the Californian team decided to drop seven players from its roster earlier this month.

The back-to-back Contenders champs, @O2Blast_OW are joining the back-to-back Overwatch League champs.



Are you ready to shock the world?



Please join us in welcoming @SEjFiNN, @0w_kilo and @ow_proper to SF Shock! pic.twitter.com/R4vSubHoPK — San Francisco Shock 🕷️ (@SFShock) October 29, 2021

These three new members will compete alongside main tank Matthew “super” DeLisi and flex support Part “Viol2t” Min-ki going into the 2022 season.

Prior to these signings, the multiple-time championship team let go of DPS players Sean “ta1yo” Henderson, Charlie “nero” Zwarg, Lim “Glister” Gil-seong, and Lee “ANS” Seon-chang, flex support Lee “Twilight” Ju-seok, main tank Yoo “smurf” Myeonghwan, and main support Brice “FDGoD” Monscavoir. These departures were followed up by veteran off-tank Choi “ChoiHyoBin” Hyo-bin retiring.

FiNN, Kilo, and Proper were a part of the Korean Contenders team O2 Blast. During their time with the Korean team, they achieved a plethora of notable placings. They most recently won two straight Contenders championships, making them back-to-back champions.

The San Francisco Shock is a team used to nothing but success. After winning two championships back-to-back in 2019 and 2020, the team was looking to replicate that success in this year’s season. But even though they had an impressive 12-4 record in the Overwatch League, the Shock didn’t make any of the four tournament brackets throughout the year. They were also subsequently eliminated from Grand Finals contention in the postseason.

Now, with the addition of the former members of the Contenders team, the Shock can look to continue its rebuilding process.