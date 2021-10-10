Vancouver Titans drops entire roster heading into 2022

After an abysmal season, the organization is clearing house once again.

For some Overwatch League teams, a total rebuild is the only way towards future success. As an organization, Vancouver Titans has little choice but to lean into this idea after its 1-15 record in the 2021 season.

The team will part ways with its entire roster heading into the 2022 season, according to an announcement from today. This includes DPS players Jiri “LiNkzr” Masalin, Dalton Bennyhoff, and Kim “Teru” Min-ki, as well as tanks Moon “ChangSik” Chang-sik and Nathan “frdwnr” Goebel and supports Anthony “Fire” King and Randal “Roolf” Stark.

Despite picking up talents like Teru and frdwnr over the 2020 offseason, something within the Titans roster never seemed to click throughout 2021. For the first three tournament cycles, the team went winless, making small strides towards victory as the year went on. They scored a 3-0 sweep against the Boston Uprising to claim a single win last year.

This isn’t the first time the organization has hit the reset button either. In the middle of the 2020 season, Vancouver released its entire roster of Korean players to pick up a host of Overwatch Contenders talents. Some players, like Roolf and Dalton, became staples of the Titans’ lineup after that switch.

Dalton, frdwnr, and Changsik have already posted on social media that they’re actively looking for a new team to join for the 2022 season.

