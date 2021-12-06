Washington Justice parts ways with Fury, adds Kalios

The Washington Justice has been slowly restructuring some parts of its roster throughout the Overwatch League offseason and a familiar face may complete the team’s 2022 lineup.

Shin “Kalios” Woo-yeol will play tank for Washington next season, according to a post from the Justice today. Washington’s former off-tank, Kim “Fury” Jun-ho, was also given a formal goodbye from the team.

Kalios should be a familiar name for longtime fans of the Overwatch League, having played off-tank for the Boston Uprising in the league’s inaugural season. After he was released from the Uprising, he spent the past three years in the Overwatch Contenders circuit, playing for teams like Third Impact and O2 Blast.

Kalios brings the fast paced decision making necessary for success in Overwatch 2!



He made a brief return to the league by joining the New York Excelsior in the latter part of the 2021 season. As a part of the Justice in 2022, he’ll share tank duties with Kim “Mag” Tae-sung.

“Kalios embodies the new age of tanks in the Overwatch League,” general manager Aaron “PRE” Heckman said on Twitter.

As for Fury, the Justice’s goodbye post said he wanted to be closer to his family in South Korea. While this doesn’t guarantee a signing for the legendary off-tank, several teams in the East Region are still lacking a solid tank line and could use his expertise.