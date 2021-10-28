Boston Uprising signs free agent Marve1 ahead of 2022 Overwatch League season

Longtime Seoul Dynasty tank player Marve1 has signed a deal with the Boston Uprising, further bolstering the team’s growing roster ahead of the 2022 Overwatch League season.

Since joining the Overwatch League in 2019, Marve1 has played for just one franchise, the Dynasty. Now, moving into 2022, the veteran tank will make the first organizational swap of his career.

Activating Marve2.



Welcome to Boston, @ow_Marve1! — Boston Uprising (@BostonUprising) October 28, 2021

“I am excited to welcome Marve1 to the Boston Uprising,” Uprising president Chris “HuK” Loranger said in a team statement made earlier today. “Beyond adding a ton of experience to our roster, Marve1 will bring plenty of versatility to our roster, having played both tank positions in the past.”

Beyond the acquisition of Marve1, the Uprising has already had a busy offseason. Earlier this week, the team signed one-time franchise pillar Striker to its roster. Striker made his debut with the Uprising in 2018, when he led the team to a top-three finish in the Overwatch League’s inaugural season. Most recently, Striker earned MVP honors during the OWL playoffs with the San Francisco Shock in 2020.

With the addition of Marve1, the Boston lineup is set. The 21-year-old will join the team’s third-year off-tank, Punk, at the tank position. Previously existing players on the roster such as Valentine and Faith help make up the Uprising’s young core, while offseason signings in Crimzo, Striker, and now Marve1 round out the team.