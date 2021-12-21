Los Angeles Valiant signs Becky and Innovation

The team’s DPS line should be complete at this point.

After signing a familiar face to its ranks last week, the Los Angeles Valiant is slowly racking up a new roster to tackle the 2022 Overwatch League season.

DPS players Oh “Innovation” Seok-hyun and Kim “Becky” Il-ha will be joining the Valiant next season, the team announced on Dec. 19 and Dec. 20, respectively.

Innovation is yet another addition for the Valiant from Team CC, the Shanghai Dragons’ Overwatch Contenders academy team. He most recently spent time as a coach for Team CC, but was previously a hitscan player for the team for nearly two years.

For the second reveal of our 2022 player roster, let’s welcome No.22 Seokhyun “Innovation” Oh to the team!



We can’t wait to see you play in the league! Fighting, @innovation_ow !#Wingsout



Los Angeles’ first addition to its 2022 roster, former Shanghai Dragons DPS Lu “Diya” Weida, also played for Team CC. The team’s coaches have ties to the successful academy team, bringing potential for built-in cohesion next year.

Flex DPS Becky hails from Team Diamond and spent time in the Contenders Korea Trials circuit on lesser-known teams. Though his teams have had subpar results, Becky impressed analysts and viewers with his play throughout the 2021 Contenders season. He clearly impressed Valiant’s management as well.

With three DPS players signed to its roster, the Valiant is likely done building up its damage dealer lineup. The team has until Jan. 3 to have a minimum of five players signed to its roster, per Overwatch League roster construction rules.