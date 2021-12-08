Florida Mayhem signs main support Anamo

The Florida Mayhem has been steadily building an international roster full of talented rookies throughout the Overwatch League offseason. One league veteran will be counted among them in 2022, though.

Main support Jung “Anamo” Tae-sung will be a part of the Florida Mayhem roster next year, the team announced today. Anamo played for the New York Excelsior for the first three years of the Overwatch League, becoming one of the most well-known main support players in the scene. Last year, he transferred to the Seoul Dynasty alongside other former NYXL players like Park “Saebyeolbe” Jong Ryeol. The Dynasty decided to restructure for 2022 and he was dropped before the offseason began.

He’ll join flex support Majed “SirMajed” Alrashied, a rookie from European and North American Overwatch Contenders, in the Mayhem’s backline.

“[We] needed a stabilizing veteran presence on the team and someone with a complimentary hero pool to Majed,” said Albert Yeh, VP of Esports Operations for the Florida Mayhem, about the signing.

In 2022, Florida will be running with numerous rookie players, like tank Ham “SOMEONE” Jeong-wan from Team CC and DPS Isiah “Hydron” Rodriguez, who previously played for American Tornado and Redbird Esports.

League regulars such as DPS Chris “MirroR” Trinh, previously of the Los Angeles Gladiators, will have to work alongside Anamo and guide the younger members of their team through the trials of the Overwatch League.