4 Paris Eternal players will be returning in 2022

JMac is also stepping up to the head coach role.

So far, the Overwatch League “rosterpocalypse” has been full of releases and retirements. But today, the Paris Eternal is here to give fans some good news.

Four of Paris’ players are returning for the 2022 season, the team announced today. Damage dealer Nikolai “Naga” Dereli, main tank Daniël “Daan” Scheltema, and supports Emir “Kaan” Okumus and Arthur “dridro” Szanto will keep their Eternal jerseys next year.

Assistant coach and former London Spitfire player Choi “JMac” Dae-han will also step up into the head coaching role in 2022.

Last week, Paris released three of its players, as well as its former head coach Zouheir “GetAmazed” Baba.

Building off the success of our 2021 season we are delighted to welcome @dridroT_T, @NagaEz, @Daan_ow and @Kaan_OW back to the team for 2022.



New game, new meta. #FiatLux pic.twitter.com/7XhfqPfGFv — Paris Eternal (@ParisEternal) October 4, 2021

The Eternal is one of only two teams in the 2021 offseason thus far, alongside the Dallas Fuel, to announce players who will remain on the team in 2022.

As the Overwatch League shifts to a five-vs-five setup on an early build of Overwatch 2 in April, the Paris Eternal will be prepared with Daan on deck as its “main” tank player. Naga has been known as one of the most flexible DPS in the league and can likely pick up new heroes with speed. When it comes to Kaan and dridro, if the support line ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

