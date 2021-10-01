Toronto Defiant drops 8 players heading into 2022 Overwatch League season

The Toronto Defiant is clearly looking to start anew before the Overwatch League swaps to Overwatch 2 in 2022. For the second time in two seasons, the organization has gutted most of its roster.

Eight players were released from the Toronto Defiant today, as well as one assistant coach, Lee “HoChiLee” Dong-young.

Supports An “ANSOONJAE” Soon-jae, Mun “Lastro” Jung-won, and Park “Aztac” Jeong-su have been released alongside the tank line of Choi “Michelle” Min-hyuk and Kim “Sado” Su-min. DPS players Lee “Na1st” Ho-sung and Luka “Aspire” Rolovic have been axed along with Andreas “Logix” Berghmans, the longest-serving member of the Defiant and a veteran of competitive Overwatch.

It's with a heavy heart we say goodbye to @logixow. Thank you Andreas for being a core member of the Defiant Family since the end of our inaugural season in 2019. Your positivity and competitive drive are admirable and will truly be missed 🖤 We wish you the best! #DefiantForever — Toronto Defiant 🖤 #RiseTogether (@TorontoDefiant) October 1, 2021

All of these releases leave only Jeong “Heesu” Hee-su, a DPS player, on the current roster. Thus far, head coach Kim “KDG” Dong-gun and assistant coach Kwon “Yang1” Yang-won also remain with the organization.

This was one of the most successful years for the Toronto Defiant organization, with the roster finishing seventh in the West Region at the end of 2021. Much of this success was attributed to a massive roster restructuring effort by head coach KDG at the end of 2020. It appears that’s the goal for 2022 as well.

The Defiant has until Jan. 3, 2022 to have at least five players signed to its roster, according to the Overwatch League roster construction rules.