Houston Outlaws signs flex support Lastro

After building up its DPS line over the offseason, the Houston Outlaws are finally calling in for more support.

Flex support Mun “Lastro” Jung-won will be joining the Outlaws for the 2022 Overwatch League season, the team announced today. He was previously a free agent within the league’s pool of players.

Lastro began his Overwatch League career on the Los Angeles Valiant, where he and the team’s rookie-heavy roster made a big impression in 2020. While there were a few meme-related missteps along the way, Lastro was one of the more successful flex supports in the league that year.

Let's announce a signing today, eh? We have signed free agent @Lastro_OW for the 2022 season!



After the Los Angeles Valiant gutted its roster in early 2021 while moving to China, Lastro was picked up by the Toronto Defiant. He was a perpetual starter for the team, but the roster as a whole failed to measure up to the organization’s expectations and nearly all of its players were dropped after the 2021 season.

Lastro will join fellow flex support Kim “Ir1s” Seung-hyun, formerly of the Atlanta Reign, in the Outlaws’ support line. Houston retained DPS Dante “Danteh” Cruz and tank Shin “PIGGY” Min-jun for 2022 and added 2021 rookie of the year Oh “Pelican” Se-hyun to the lineup. The team still likely needs a second tank and an extra support to fully fill out its roster for next year.