Houston Outlaws signs flex support Lastro

After building up its DPS line over the offseason, the Houston Outlaws are finally calling in for more support.
Flex support Mun “Lastro” Jung-won will be joining the Outlaws for the 2022 Overwatch League season, the team announced today. He was previously a free agent within the league’s pool of players.
Lastro began his Overwatch League career on the Los Angeles Valiant, where he and the team’s rookie-heavy roster made a big impression in 2020. While there were a few meme-related missteps along the way, Lastro was one of the more successful flex supports in the league that year.
After the Los Angeles Valiant gutted its roster in early 2021 while moving to China, Lastro was picked up by the Toronto Defiant. He was a perpetual starter for the team, but the roster as a whole failed to measure up to the organization’s expectations and nearly all of its players were dropped after the 2021 season.
Lastro will join fellow flex support Kim “Ir1s” Seung-hyun, formerly of the Atlanta Reign, in the Outlaws’ support line. Houston retained DPS Dante “Danteh” Cruz and tank Shin “PIGGY” Min-jun for 2022 and added 2021 rookie of the year Oh “Pelican” Se-hyun to the lineup. The team still likely needs a second tank and an extra support to fully fill out its roster for next year.