Washington Justice drops Closer, TTuba heading into 2022 season

The team is trimming down before the league switches to Overwatch 2.

Some players integral to the Washington Justice’s 2021 season will not be joining the team during the fifth season of the Overwatch League next year.

The team announced today that it would be parting ways with DPS Lee “TTuba” Ho-sung and main support Jung “Closer” Won-sik, as well as personal coach Lee “Hocury” Ho-cheol.

TTuba has been a part of the Washington Justice since 2019, often taking a starting role in the team’s DPS lineup. He previously played for Bubble Burster Gaming and O2 Blast before joining the Overwatch League. TTuba took a backseat on the Justice this year as other players filled the DPS slots.

𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗞 𝗬𝗢𝗨!

Today we say thank you to @OWTtuBa. Your work ethic, bravery, and flexibility were three crucial reasons for our success these past two seasons. We wish you success on your journey.#JusticeFighting pic.twitter.com/qW3KwbIi9T — Washington Justice (@washjustice) October 3, 2021

Closer, a former main support for the Dallas Fuel and London Spitfire, was called up to Washington’s roster in late 2020. As the team’s only main support, he was tasked with learning new metas and heroes at light speed.

“So much was asked of Closer this season and time and time again he gave it his all,” said general manager Aaron “PRE” Heckman on Twitter.

The Justice underwent a significant rebuild before the 2021 season, with the team taking chances on talented rookies as well as steadfast veteran players like Closer. Though Washington made it to the league’s postseason in Hawaii, they were knocked out early in the bracket by the Atlanta Reign.

These are likely not the only changes the Justice will make to its roster before the 2022 season kicks off.