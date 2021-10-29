Atlanta Reign reveals 2022 Overwatch League roster

A few Contenders standouts are joining up with the team’s veterans next year.

Most teams in the Overwatch League are revealing their 2022 rosters piece by piece, waiting for deals to be completed or trades to go through. Befitting the Atlanta Reign’s aggressive style, the team has simply given its roster to the fans in one fell swoop.

Atlanta announced its 2022 roster today, introducing some new faces to the Overwatch League and showing off its most recent acquisitions.

Former San Francisco Shock DPS Charlie “nero” Zwarg will be joining the Reign alongside Lee “Venom” Dong-keun. Overwatch Contenders fans most likely recognize Venom under his previous name, Sigma, and remember him terrorizing teams with his Tracer play on Odyssey, part of the North American circuit.

Hitscan DPS Kai Collins will also be returning to the Reign in 2022, despite his many social media posts trying to convince fans he was leaving.

Atlanta’s support line is instantly recognizable to anyone that’s watched North American Contenders over the past few years. Main support Christian “Ojee” Han and flex support Benjamin “UltraViolet” David will reunite on the Reign in 2022 after fighting it out in the Path to Pro. The two were most notably on American Tornado, one of the juggernaut teams of Western Contenders.

Blake “Gator” Scott and Xander “Hawk” Domecq will run it back for the Reign once again in 2022, meaning the team’s tank line remains unchanged even as the league switches to Overwatch 2 in April.