All hero ability changes in Overwatch Classic

Overwatch 2 is a very different game from the original Overwatch. How different? You can see exactly how much has changed with the new Overwatch Classic limited-time mode.

In Overwatch Classic, it’s like stepping into a time machine and coming out in 2016. The original maps, heroes, and all of their abilities are back in 2024 for a dose of nostalgia for OG players and a chance to experience the beginnings for new ones.

Before you play, make sure to check out all of the hero abilities in Overwatch Classic below so you know exactly what you’re getting into.

All hero changes in Overwatch Classic

Will your 2016 squad be joining you? Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In 2016, Overwatch had 21 heroes that were split into four roles: Offense, Defense, Tank, and Support. Some of them had different roles or different abilities, while others have since been reworked entirely. Check out the full list below to see what each hero’s ability set is in Overwatch Classic.

Overwatch Classic: Offense heroes

Deal damage like it’s 2016. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Hero Abilities Cassidy Peacekeeper

– Accurate, powerful revolver (primary fire)

Peacekeeper

– Wildly fire remaining rounds (secondary fire)

Combat Roll

– Roll in the direction you’re moving and reload

Flashbang

– Stun enemies in front of you

Deadeye (Ultimate)

– Face off against your enemies. Press your Ultimate to lock on, then Primary Fire to fire. Genji Cyber-Agility (Passive)

– Climb on walls and double jump

Shuriken

– Throw an accurate burst of 3 projectiles (primary fire)

Shuriken

– Throw a fan of 3 projectiles in an arc (secondary fire)

Swift Strike

– Rapidly dash forward and inflict damage on enemies. Eliminations reset the cooldown

Deflect

– Deflect incoming projectiles towards the direction you are aiming and block melee attacks

Dragonblade (Ultimate)

– Unsheathe a deadly melee weapon Pharah Rocket Launcher

– Long-range explosive projectile weapon

Jump Jet

– Fly rapidly upwards

Concussive Blast

– Launch an explosive blast to knock back enemies

Barrage (Ultimate)

– Launch a continuous volley of mini-rockets

Hover Jets (Passive)

– Hold Jump to hover Reaper Hellfire Shotguns

– Short-range spread weapons

Wraith Form

– Move faster and become invulnerable, but you cannot shoot

Shadow Step

– Teleport to a targeted location

Death Blossom (Ultimate)

– Damage all nearby enemies

The Reaping (Passive)

– Collect Soul Globes to restore health Soldier: 76 Heavy Pulse Rifle

– Automatic assault weapon (primary fire)

Helix Rockets

– Launch a volley of explosive rockets (secondary fire)

Sprint

– Run faster while moving forward

Biotic Field

– Deploy a field that heals you and your allies

Tactical Visor (Ultimate)

– Automatically aims your weapon at targets in view Tracer Pulse Pistols

– Short-range automatic weapons (primary fire)

Blink

– Teleport in the direction you are moving

Recall

– Travel back in time to your previous location and health

Pulse Bomb

– Throw out a powerful sticky explosive

Overwatch Classic: Defense heroes

Yeah, he used to heal himself constantly. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Hero Abilities Bastion Configuration: Recon

– Mobile with a light automatic weapon (primary fire)

Configuration: Sentry

– Immobile with a powerful rotary cannon

Configure

– Switch between weapon configurations

Self-Repair

– Heals yourself

Configuration: Tank (Ultimate)

– Mobile with a powerful cannon Hanzo Storm Bow

– Hold to charge then release to launch arrows further (primary fire)

Sonic Arrow

– Reveals enemies for a short time upon impact

Scatter Arrow

– Splits into multiple ricochet arrows on impact

Dragonstrike (Ultimate)

– Launch a deadly Dragon Spirit that devastated enemies it passes through

Wall Climb (Passive)

– Jump at wall to climb up them Junkrat Frag Launcher

– Bouncing explosive projectile weapon (primary fire)

Concussion Mine

– Throw a knockback mine with Ability 1 then detonate it with Alternate Fire

Steel Trap

– Place an immobilizing trap

Rip-tire (Ultimate)

– Drive and detonate an exploding tire

Total Mayhem (Passive)

– Drop bombs on death Mei Endothermic Blaster

– Short-range spray weapon that freezes enemies (primary fire)

Endothermic Blaster

– Long-range icicle launcher (secondary fire)

Cryo-freeze

– Become invulnerable and heal yourself

Ice Wall

– Create a wall in front of you

Blizzard (Ultimate)

– Launch a weather control drone that freezes enemies in a wide area Torbjorn Rivet Gun

– Slow-firing long-ranged weapon (primary fire)

Forge Hammer

– Swing to improve your turret or damage an enemy

Rivet Gun

– Inaccurate but powerful short-range weapon (secondary fire)

Build Turret

– Build an upgradeable turret

Armor Pack

– Build an armor power up

Molten Core (Ultimate)

– Increase your weapon attack speed, gain additional armor, and temporarily upgrade a level 2 turret to level 3

Scrap Collector (Passive)

– Collect scrap to gain resources Widowmaker Widow’s Kiss

– Automatic assault weapon (primary fire)

Widow’s Kiss

– Hold for long-ranged sniper weapon (secondary fire)

Grappling Hook

– Launch a hook that pulls you towards a ledge

Venom Mine

– Launch a poison trap

Infra-sight (Ultimate)

– Provide your team with a view of the enemy’s location

Overwatch Classic: Tank heroes

Get behind me, I am your shield! Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Hero Abilities D.Va Fusion Cannons

– Automatic short-range spread weapons (primary fire in mech)

Light Gun

– Automatic weapon (primary fire out of mech)

Boosters

– Fly in the direction you are facing

Defense Matrix

– Block projectiles in an area in front of you

Self-Destruct (Ultimate – in mech)

– Eject and overload your mech, causing it to explode after a short time

Call Mech (Ultimate – out of mech)

– Call down a new mech

Eject! (Passive)

– Eject out of your mech when it is destroyed Reinhardt Rocket Hammer

– Devastating melee weapon (primary fire)

Barrier Field

– Deploy a frontal energy barrier (secondary fire)

Charge

– Charge forward and smash an enemy against a wall

Fire Strike

– Launch a fiery projectile

Earthshatter (Ultimate)

– Knock down all enemies in front of you Roadhog Scrap Gun

– Short-range spread weapon (primary fire)

Scrap Gun

– Medium-range spread weapon (secondary fire)

Chain Hook

– Drag a targeted enemy to you

Take a Breather

– Heal yourself over a short time

Whole Hog (Ultimate)

– Damage and knock back enemies in front of you Winston Tesla Cannon

– Electric frontal-cone weapon (primary fire)

Jump Pack

– Leap forward into the air. Landing on an enemy damages them

Barrier Projector

– Deploy a protective energy dome

Primal Rage (Ultimate)

– Gain immense health, but you can only leap and punch enemies Zarya Particle Cannon

– Short-range linear beam weapon (primary fire)

Particle Cannon

– Energy grenade launcher (secondary fire)

Particle Barrier

– Create a damage barrier around you

Projected Barrier

– Create a damage barrier around an ally

Graviton Surge (Ultimate)

– Launch a gravity well that pulls enemies to it

Overwatch Classic: Support heroes

A team rez is the best or worst thing that will happen to you. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Hero Abilities Lucio Sonic Amplifier

– Sonic projectile launcher (primary fire)

Soundwave

– Create a short-range blast wave to knock enemies away from you (secondary fire)

Crossfade

– Increases the effectiveness of your current song

Sound Barrier (Ultimate)

– Create temporary extra health for nearby allies Mercy Caduceus Staff

– Hold to heal an ally (secondary fire)

Caduceus Blaster

– Automatic weapon

Caduceus Staff

– Hold to increase an ally’s damage inflicted (secondary fire)

Guardian Angel

– Fly towards an ally

Resurrect (Ultimate)

– Revive dead teammates

Angelic Descent (Passive)

– Fall very slowly

Regeneration (Passive)

– Restore your own health after not taking any damage Symmetra Photon Projector

– Short-range beam weapon with increasing damage (primary fire)

Photon Projector

– Hold to charge, release to fire orb (secondary fire)

Sentry Turret

– Deploy a small turret that damages and slows enemies

Photon Shield

– Give shields to an ally

Teleporter (Ultimate)

– Deploy a teleporter that connects to the spawn room Zenyatta Orb Of Destruction

– Energy projectile weapon (primary fire)

Orb Of Destruction

– Charge to release more projectiles (secondary fire)

Orb of Harmony

– Launch this orb at an ally to heal them

Orb Of Discord

– Launch this orb at an enemy to increase the damage they take

Transcendence (Ultimate)

– Become invulnerable and heal nearby allies

