Overwatch 2 Nov. 12 patch notes: Doomfist buffs and more

It may be the time for classic Overwatch for many players, but that hasn’t stopped the devs over at Blizzard from shipping a midseason patch to the current game, either. And the patch notes should be of interest to Doomfirst mains.

The OW2 update brings with it a mode for everyone to enjoy the classic Overwatch experience, complete with no hero limits, day one hero abilities, and 2CP maps like Hanamura and Volskaya Industries back in the fold. But there’s also changes coming to heroes and a couple maps for players who want to grind ranked or just play through some of the game’s other arcade modes. And to top it all off, there’s also free rewards for those who log into the game between Nov. 15 and Nov. 22 to celebrate World of Warcraft‘s 30th anniversary.

Here are the OW2 patch notes for Nov. 12.

Doomfist

Doomfist just got stronger. Image via Blizzard.

Buff: Angle required for wall slam damage from Rocket Punch increased from 44 to 55 degrees, allowing for easier wall slams.

Buff: Meteor Strike ultimate cost reduced eight percent.

Buff: Healing per second while in air during Meteor Strike increased from 75 to 90.

Junker Queen

Some nerfs for the Queen. Image via Blizzard.

Nerf: Jagged Blade projectile size reduced from 0.2 to 0.15 meters.

Nerf: Adrenaline Rush wound damage self-heal multiplier reduced from 2.5 to 2.25.

Mauga

Mauga’s getting faster. But does that mean stronger? Image via Blizzard

Buff: Overrun cooldown reduced from six to five seconds.

Buff: Overrun movement speed increased 15 percent.

Hanzo

Hanzo’s got some new tricks. Image via Blizzard

Buff: Time for a fully charged shot decreased from 0.87 to 0.80 seconds.

Buff: Draongstrike ultimate now damages enemy-built objects, such as barriers, turrets, and traps.

Junkrat

A little less boom, please. Image via Blizzard.

Nerf: Concussion Mine cooldown increased from seven to eight seconds.

Reaper

The edgelord just got a little less edgy. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Nerf: The Reapening lifesteal reduced from 35 percent to 30 percent.

Tracer

A small Tracer tweak. Image via Blizzard

Buff: Recall cooldown reduced from 13 to 12 seconds.

Ana

Ana’s rifle is a bit beefier. Image via Blizzard

Buff: Biotic Rifle damage and healing increased from 70 to 75.

Juno

Someone needed a bit of a tune-down. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Nerf: Orbital Ray ultimate cost increased 10 percent.

Kiriko

Kiriko mains should be pleased. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Buff: Kunair recovery time decreased from 0.55 to 0.50 seconds.

Buff: Swift Step cooldown reduced from eight to seven seconds.

Buff: Protection Suzu cooldown reduced from 15 to 14 seconds.

Lifeweaver

Lifeweaver looks strong on this patch. Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

Buff: Lifegrip cooldown reduced from 19 to 18 seconds.

Buff: Lifegrip healing increased from 50 to 75.

Buff: Time before overhealth begins to drain when out of range from Tree of Life ultimate increased from 2.5 to six seconds.

Moira

DPS Moiras: It’s out time once again. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Buff: Biotic Grasp self-healing increased from 24 to 30 health per second.

Map changes and bug fixes

In addition to the buffs and nerfs for various heroes, there are also bug fixes for plenty of maps, heroes, and other game issues. This includes cosmetic voice effects being heard by other players, lighting issues on Circuit Royale, and a portion of the Petra map getting fixed.

There was also some minor issues ironed out for Ana, Ramattra, and Zarya. For a full rundown of all the bug fixes, you can check out Blizzard’s full patch notes.

