Overwatch 2 WoW skins Lich King Reinhardt, Thrall Zenyatta, Sylvanas Widowmaker, and Diamond Magni Torbjorn
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Category:
Overwatch

Overwatch 2 Nov. 12 patch notes: Doomfist buffs and more

There are plenty of changes in store for Overwatch 2 players in the second half of season 13.
Image of Adam Snavely
Adam Snavely
|

Published: Nov 12, 2024 03:13 pm

It may be the time for classic Overwatch for many players, but that hasn’t stopped the devs over at Blizzard from shipping a midseason patch to the current game, either. And the patch notes should be of interest to Doomfirst mains.

Recommended Videos

The OW2 update brings with it a mode for everyone to enjoy the classic Overwatch experience, complete with no hero limits, day one hero abilities, and 2CP maps like Hanamura and Volskaya Industries back in the fold. But there’s also changes coming to heroes and a couple maps for players who want to grind ranked or just play through some of the game’s other arcade modes. And to top it all off, there’s also free rewards for those who log into the game between Nov. 15 and Nov. 22 to celebrate World of Warcraft‘s 30th anniversary.

Here are the OW2 patch notes for Nov. 12.

Overwatch 2 patch notes: All buffs and nerfs for season 13 midseason update

Doomfist

Doomfist holds his massive golden gauntlet in a celebratory pose in OW2
Doomfist just got stronger. Image via Blizzard.
  • Buff: Angle required for wall slam damage from Rocket Punch increased from 44 to 55 degrees, allowing for easier wall slams.
  • Buff: Meteor Strike ultimate cost reduced eight percent.
  • Buff: Healing per second while in air during Meteor Strike increased from 75 to 90.

Junker Queen

Junker Queen runs forward in Overwatch 2
Some nerfs for the Queen. Image via Blizzard.
  • Nerf: Jagged Blade projectile size reduced from 0.2 to 0.15 meters.
  • Nerf: Adrenaline Rush wound damage self-heal multiplier reduced from 2.5 to 2.25.

Mauga

Mauga weilding his Chainguns in Overwatch 2
Mauga’s getting faster. But does that mean stronger? Image via Blizzard
  • Buff: Overrun cooldown reduced from six to five seconds.
  • Buff: Overrun movement speed increased 15 percent.

Hanzo

Hanzo pulls back a bow as he gears up to shoot in OW
Hanzo’s got some new tricks. Image via Blizzard
  • Buff: Time for a fully charged shot decreased from 0.87 to 0.80 seconds.
  • Buff: Draongstrike ultimate now damages enemy-built objects, such as barriers, turrets, and traps.

Junkrat

Junkrat holds up an image with his real name on it while winking at the camera
A little less boom, please. Image via Blizzard.
  • Nerf: Concussion Mine cooldown increased from seven to eight seconds.

Reaper

An image of Reaper from Overwatch 2 using his ultimate while wearing his new Mythic Skin. This skin turns him into Anubis, and gives sand-themed effects to his attacks.
The edgelord just got a little less edgy. Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Nerf: The Reapening lifesteal reduced from 35 percent to 30 percent.

Tracer

Tracer diving into action with her default Overwatch 2 appearance.
A small Tracer tweak. Image via Blizzard
  • Buff: Recall cooldown reduced from 13 to 12 seconds.

Ana

Ana, a hooded woman with an eye patch and a sniper rifle, stands looking at the camera.
Ana’s rifle is a bit beefier. Image via Blizzard
  • Buff: Biotic Rifle damage and healing increased from 70 to 75.

Juno

Juno on OW2 Hanamura map with Winston and Mei
Someone needed a bit of a tune-down. Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Nerf: Orbital Ray ultimate cost increased 10 percent.

Kiriko

Kiriko with Hanzo helping in the background
Kiriko mains should be pleased. Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Buff: Kunair recovery time decreased from 0.55 to 0.50 seconds.
  • Buff: Swift Step cooldown reduced from eight to seven seconds.
  • Buff: Protection Suzu cooldown reduced from 15 to 14 seconds.

Lifeweaver

An image of Lifeweaver standing with a pink rose. LIfeweaver is a tall man with white hair and pink rose accents in his clothes.
Lifeweaver looks strong on this patch. Image via Blizzard Entertainment.
  • Buff: Lifegrip cooldown reduced from 19 to 18 seconds.
  • Buff: Lifegrip healing increased from 50 to 75.
  • Buff: Time before overhealth begins to drain when out of range from Tree of Life ultimate increased from 2.5 to six seconds.

Moira

Moira shoots a yellow beam of light from her hand while purple light shines from her clothing.
DPS Moiras: It’s out time once again. Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Buff: Biotic Grasp self-healing increased from 24 to 30 health per second.

Map changes and bug fixes

In addition to the buffs and nerfs for various heroes, there are also bug fixes for plenty of maps, heroes, and other game issues. This includes cosmetic voice effects being heard by other players, lighting issues on Circuit Royale, and a portion of the Petra map getting fixed.

There was also some minor issues ironed out for Ana, Ramattra, and Zarya. For a full rundown of all the bug fixes, you can check out Blizzard’s full patch notes.

Author
Image of Adam Snavely
Adam Snavely
Associate Editor and Apex Legends Lead. From getting into fights over Madden and FIFA with his brothers to interviewing some of the best esports figures in the world, Adam has always been drawn to games with a competitive nature. You'll usually find him on Apex Legends (World's Edge is the best map, no he's not arguing with you about it), but he also dabbles in VALORANT, Super Smash Bros. Melee, CS:GO, Pokemon, and more. Ping an R-301.
twitter