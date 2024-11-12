Overwatch 2 Nov. 12 patch notes: Doomfist buffs and more

It may be the time for classic Overwatch for many players, but that hasn’t stopped the devs over at Blizzard from shipping a midseason patch to the current game, either. And the patch notes should be of interest to Doomfirst mains.
The OW2 update brings with it a mode for everyone to enjoy the classic Overwatch experience, complete with no hero limits, day one hero abilities, and 2CP maps like Hanamura and Volskaya Industries back in the fold. But there’s also changes coming to heroes and a couple maps for players who want to grind ranked or just play through some of the game’s other arcade modes. And to top it all off, there’s also free rewards for those who log into the game between Nov. 15 and Nov. 22 to celebrate World of Warcraft‘s 30th anniversary.
Here are the OW2 patch notes for Nov. 12.
Overwatch 2 patch notes: All buffs and nerfs for season 13 midseason update
Doomfist
- Buff: Angle required for wall slam damage from Rocket Punch increased from 44 to 55 degrees, allowing for easier wall slams.
- Buff: Meteor Strike ultimate cost reduced eight percent.
- Buff: Healing per second while in air during Meteor Strike increased from 75 to 90.
Junker Queen
- Nerf: Jagged Blade projectile size reduced from 0.2 to 0.15 meters.
- Nerf: Adrenaline Rush wound damage self-heal multiplier reduced from 2.5 to 2.25.
Mauga
- Buff: Overrun cooldown reduced from six to five seconds.
- Buff: Overrun movement speed increased 15 percent.
Hanzo
- Buff: Time for a fully charged shot decreased from 0.87 to 0.80 seconds.
- Buff: Draongstrike ultimate now damages enemy-built objects, such as barriers, turrets, and traps.
Junkrat
- Nerf: Concussion Mine cooldown increased from seven to eight seconds.
Reaper
- Nerf: The Reapening lifesteal reduced from 35 percent to 30 percent.
Tracer
- Buff: Recall cooldown reduced from 13 to 12 seconds.
Ana
- Buff: Biotic Rifle damage and healing increased from 70 to 75.
Juno
- Nerf: Orbital Ray ultimate cost increased 10 percent.
Kiriko
- Buff: Kunair recovery time decreased from 0.55 to 0.50 seconds.
- Buff: Swift Step cooldown reduced from eight to seven seconds.
- Buff: Protection Suzu cooldown reduced from 15 to 14 seconds.
Lifeweaver
- Buff: Lifegrip cooldown reduced from 19 to 18 seconds.
- Buff: Lifegrip healing increased from 50 to 75.
- Buff: Time before overhealth begins to drain when out of range from Tree of Life ultimate increased from 2.5 to six seconds.
Moira
- Buff: Biotic Grasp self-healing increased from 24 to 30 health per second.
Map changes and bug fixes
In addition to the buffs and nerfs for various heroes, there are also bug fixes for plenty of maps, heroes, and other game issues. This includes cosmetic voice effects being heard by other players, lighting issues on Circuit Royale, and a portion of the Petra map getting fixed.
There was also some minor issues ironed out for Ana, Ramattra, and Zarya. For a full rundown of all the bug fixes, you can check out Blizzard’s full patch notes.
Published: Nov 12, 2024 03:13 pm