Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Overwatch Classic image featuring 2016 team comp and map
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Category:
Overwatch

Overwatch takes it back to 2016 with nostalgic Classic mode, featuring original heroes and maps

Turn back the clock eight years with Overwatch: Classic, featuring the original game's heroes, modes, maps, and more.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|

Published: Nov 11, 2024 12:15 pm

If 2024 is too much for you, why not live it up with a little 2016 nostalgia as part of a new Overwatch mode that brings the original game back from the cold?

Recommended Videos

Following the recent trend of games like Fortnite and Apex Legends before it, Overwatch Classic is all about the nostalgic feeling of winding back the clock to when OW1 was first released. It’s a new, limited-time mode in OW2 that could return with different eras from OW history later down the line.

“Each Overwatch: Classic event will feature heroes and balance from popular moments in the game’s history, ranging from the fast paced and frantic gameplay of the 2017 Moth Meta to the triple-tank, triple-support style of ‘Goats,'” Blizzard said.

The first iteration of OW Classic brings back the original 21 launch heroes (and their very different abilities) and 12 launch maps to bring fun memories for veteran players and something fresh for those who may be new to the series.

Reinhardt-Bastion meta in Overwatch Classic mode
Who can forget the Bastion-Reinhardt Death Tank meta? Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This means that everything that was happening in 2016, including no limits on hero roles and six-vs-six gameplay, will be involved in this mode. Want to play with six Winstons? You can. Four Winstons and two Lucios? I remember that one less fondly, but you can do that, too. Blizzard was clear that this mode will be in addition to and different from new, ongoing six-vs-six tests, though.

The hero kits are all from that time period, as well, meaning the original Roadhog hook, Hanzo Scatter Arrow, Symmetra “Car Wash” turret spam, and Bastion’s Sentry configuration are all back to wreak havoc on multiplayer gamers.

It also means Assault (2CP) maps are back, with Hanamura, Temple of Anubis, and Volskaya Industries returning. Other launch maps were Ilios, Lijiang Tower, and Nepal for Control, Dorado, Route 66, and Watchpoint: Gibraltar for Escort, and Hollywood, King’s Row, and Numbani for Hybrid.

Several Symmetra turrets connect as blue beams to a Reaper running forward
Welcome back, Symettra Car Wash. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

From Nov. 12 to Dec. 2, players can hop into Overwatch Classic to get a taste of the original OW1.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
Senior Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to corgis Yogi and Mickey, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.
twitter