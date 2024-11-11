Overwatch takes it back to 2016 with nostalgic Classic mode, featuring original heroes and maps

If 2024 is too much for you, why not live it up with a little 2016 nostalgia as part of a new Overwatch mode that brings the original game back from the cold?

Following the recent trend of games like Fortnite and Apex Legends before it, Overwatch Classic is all about the nostalgic feeling of winding back the clock to when OW1 was first released. It’s a new, limited-time mode in OW2 that could return with different eras from OW history later down the line.

“Each Overwatch: Classic event will feature heroes and balance from popular moments in the game’s history, ranging from the fast paced and frantic gameplay of the 2017 Moth Meta to the triple-tank, triple-support style of ‘Goats,'” Blizzard said.

The first iteration of OW Classic brings back the original 21 launch heroes (and their very different abilities) and 12 launch maps to bring fun memories for veteran players and something fresh for those who may be new to the series.

Who can forget the Bastion-Reinhardt Death Tank meta? Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This means that everything that was happening in 2016, including no limits on hero roles and six-vs-six gameplay, will be involved in this mode. Want to play with six Winstons? You can. Four Winstons and two Lucios? I remember that one less fondly, but you can do that, too. Blizzard was clear that this mode will be in addition to and different from new, ongoing six-vs-six tests, though.

The hero kits are all from that time period, as well, meaning the original Roadhog hook, Hanzo Scatter Arrow, Symmetra “Car Wash” turret spam, and Bastion’s Sentry configuration are all back to wreak havoc on multiplayer gamers.

It also means Assault (2CP) maps are back, with Hanamura, Temple of Anubis, and Volskaya Industries returning. Other launch maps were Ilios, Lijiang Tower, and Nepal for Control, Dorado, Route 66, and Watchpoint: Gibraltar for Escort, and Hollywood, King’s Row, and Numbani for Hybrid.

Welcome back, Symettra Car Wash. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

From Nov. 12 to Dec. 2, players can hop into Overwatch Classic to get a taste of the original OW1.

