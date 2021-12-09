London Spitfire promotes Admiral from British Hurricane

Last year, the London Spitfire completely restructured its organization to promote European talent and, namely, take its wildly successful academy team to new heights. That process has changed for 2022, but some habits are hard to break.

London will be promoting main support Oliver “Admiral” Vahar from its Overwatch Contenders academy team, British Hurricane, to its main Overwatch League roster next year.

Admiral has been a part of the European Contenders scene since 2019 and has played for teams like ROAR Esports and Obey Alliance. He joined British Hurricane in 2021 as most of the previous roster headed to the Overwatch League. During his time on the Hurricane, Admiral was a part of two monthly Contenders tournament championships for the team.

A connecting flight is now arriving in the hangar – stand clear!



From our @Hurricane squad, welcome @AdmiralRaptr to the London Spitfire! #AcesHigh🛩 pic.twitter.com/zNBG37ZqM5 — London Spitfire (@Spitfire) December 9, 2021

The Spitfire is also going more global this year: Admiral will become the first Overwatch League player to hail from Estonia. Thus far, he’s also the only direct promotion from British Hurricane this year.

This signing likely completes London’s backline, which also includes flex support Owen “Prov1de” Warner, formerly of DarkMode in North American Contenders. The Spitfire now has a full roster with at least two players in each role, so this could be the end of its acquisitions before the 2022 season kicks off in April.