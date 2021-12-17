Toronto Defiant adds flex DPS ALTHOUGH for 2022

The Toronto Defiant is continuing to bolster its revamped roster with familiar faces heading into the 2022 Overwatch League season.

Flex DPS Jung “ALTHOUGH” Hyun-wook, who previously played for the London Spitfire, will be joining the Defiant roster next year, the team announced today.

ALTHOUGH was a relatively unknown player when he joined the Spitfire’s mostly-rookie squad before the 2020 Overwatch League season. While the players showed promise, a midseason move to the East Region due to COVID-19 derailed many of their plans.

London dropped its entire roster after the 2020 season and ALTHOUGH moved to Overwatch Contenders Korea, playing for O2 Blast. He’s been a part of the team since then, aside from a short loan to Team BM.

Joining the Defiant family for the #OWL2022 season, please give a big warm welcome to @althoughhhhh from @O2Blast_OW 🖤❤️ *Pending League Approval#RiseTogether pic.twitter.com/K7diJR1tKR — Toronto D'elfiant 🎄 #RiseTogether (@TorontoDefiant) December 17, 2021

The flex DPS will join Jeong “Heesu” Hee-su, the only Defiant holdover from the 2021 season, and fellow rookie Lim “Finale” Jung-woo in the damage lineup.

After dropping most of its players early in the offseason, Toronto has pieced together talented rookies with league standbys to create its roster. Talon Esports standout Seong “CH0R0NG” Yoo-min, one of the offseason’s most hyped players, will team up with former San Francisco Shock flex support Lee “Twilight” Ju-seok in the support line.

Former Los Angeles Gladiators main tank Kim “MuZe” Young-hun and former Philadelphia Fusion off-tank Choi “HOTBA” Hong-joon round out the 2022 Defiant roster.