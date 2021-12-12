Uprising Academy DPS Finale signs with Toronto Defiant

This Uprising Academy’s flex DPS makes the jump across the Canadian border and up to the OWL.

After dropping eight players and an assistant coach in October, the Toronto Defiant has been looking to rebuild its roster and become a force to be reckoned with in the Overwatch League. Its latest acquisition is Jung-woo “Finale” Lim, who joins in the flex DPS role.

Finale started his career in 2018 in the Korean and Pacific Open Divisions before heading to Korean Contenders with Bravoss Gaming in 2020. He played on the Uprising Academy in North American Contenders throughout 2021. During his stint there, the team achieved second place in September and October, and third place in July. They were runner-ups to powerhouse Redbird Esports throughout the fall splits.

During his time with the Uprising Academy, he played a lot of Echo, Sombra, and Mei. Finale is the sixth player to join the Defiant, as he pairs up with Hee-su “Heesu” Jeong in the DPS position. Heesu is known for his hitscan and Sombra play, so Finale’s ability on projectile DPS should complement this for Toronto.

Fans can expect a few more pickups from the Defiant headed into the 2022 season in April. How Overwatch 2’s 5v5 format will affect rosters is still unclear, but many teams will likely opt to wait until closer to the season to complete their teams.