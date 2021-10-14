Twilight joins Toronto Defiant

The Overwatch League offseason has so far been filled with an unruly amount of drops and full-blown roster reconstructions, but good news is on the horizon as teams start signing new players.

To kick off the signing season, the Toronto Defiant has picked up former San Francisco Shock flex support Lee “Twilight” Ju-seok. This acquisition would mark the first major free-agent signing of the 2021 offseason and the first new pickup for the Defiant.

Twilight has long been considered one of the league’s best flex supports. Before his time on the San Francisco Shock, he was a part of the Vancouver Titans’ impressive 2019 season. Throughout most of 2021, Twilight played alongside fellow Shock support Park “Viol2t” Min-ki as double flex support metas ruled the game.

Join us in welcoming Twilight to the Defiant family as our flex support for the OWL2022 season



*Pending League Approval

On Oct. 1, the Toronto Defiant committed to an entire roster rebuild ahead of the 2022 season, dropping eight players in a single day. Only DPS Jeong “Heesu” Hee-su remained on the roster. Now, he’ll at least be joined by Twilight.

Adam Adamou, head of esports for the Toronto Defiant’s parent company, said that Heesu would form “the core” of the 2022 roster in a Twitter post. Head coach Kim “KDG” Dong-gun and assistant coach Kwon “Yang1” Yang-won were also retained.

Last season, the Defiant’s mixed roster found moderate success but still never rose to the levels of other teams, finishing seventh in the West Region standings.