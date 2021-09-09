Houston Outlaws’ KSF retiring from Overwatch League due to medical issues

Houston Outlaws flex DPS player Kyle “KSF” Frandanisa is retiring from competitive Overwatch, citing medical issues that caused complications in his ability to practice with his team.

KSF started his career with the Los Angeles Valiant before shifting to the Outlaws for the 2021 season. In his Twitlonger announcing the retirement, he said medical issues complicated things early on in the season and that the issues continued intermittently during the season and impacted his ability to practice with the team and individually.

As for what’s next for KSF, he stated his intent to take a break from competitive gaming and return to streaming. Although he said he is unsure what his future will look like, he reacted with “perhaps” to a request from ex-OWL player Shane “Rawkus” Flaherty about switch to VALORANT.

KSF came to the Outlaws after he was released from the Los Angeles Valiant. The veteran DPS has been playing in the OWL since the inaugural season and is one of the few players left who has stayed in the league this long. Before the OWL, he competed in many professional Overwatch tournaments for teams such as EnVision eSports and Simplicity. He also competed in 2019 in the OWL World Cup for the United States.

Fans of KSF can still get a glimpse of him as he returns to streaming while he contemplates his next move in his professional career.