Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: Full Blueberry Academy Pokédex list

There are plenty more Pokémon waiting for you to catch them in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk, bringing a host of friends who can only be obtained in the Blueberry Academy.

While not all the Pokémon in the Pokédex are restricted to only being found inside the Terarium, the majority are found spread across the four Biomes in the DLC—and adding each and every one to your Pokédex brings new rewards.

Of course, finding the elusive Pokémon missing from your Pokédex can be a challenging task, particularly if the entry is completely void and you have no idea what it is, but you can use our full list of the Blueberry Academy Pokédex as a cheat sheet—and we’ve even got tips to obtain specific Pokémon.

How many Pokémon are in the Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: Blueberry Academy Pokédex?

Time to go hunting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In total, there are 240 Pokémon listed in the Blueberry Academy Pokédex, though not all will be a new addition to your collection.

Several Pokémon listed in the Blueberry Academy Pokédex are ones you may have already caught during your adventures across Paldea and Kitikami, with Scyther, Cubchoo, and many others likely to be already ticked off in your Pokédex. However, there are also returning Pokémon like Blitzle, as well as new additions like Terapagos.

This will make the task of completing the Blueberry Academy Pokédex much easier as progress from the Paldea and Kitikami Pokédex will transfer over—meaning you won’t need to catch the same Pokémon again.

Full Blueberry Academy Pokédex list in Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Below, you can find a full list of every Pokémon featured in the Blueberry Academy Pokédex in The Indigo Disk. We are using the numbers from the Blueberry Academy Pokédex, not their position in the Paldea, Kitakami, or National Dex.

Many of the Pokémon listed below include hyperlinks which, when clicked, will take you to a dedicated guide on obtaining that specific Pokémon.