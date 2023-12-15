How to catch Kleavor in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk

Kleavor has made its grand entrance in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with The Indigo Disk, and fans of the Bug and Rock type are going to want to add the Hisuian evolution to their PokéDex as soon as they set foot in Blueberry Academy.

The Scyther evolution can be caught in the wild, making it easier to log its PokéDex entry for those collectors out there. But before you can do so, you’ll need to first find this elusive species.

Where to find Kleavor in the wild in Pokémon SV: The Indigo Disk

To catch Kleavor, head to the Canyon Biome in the Blueberry Academy Terrarium after you’ve started The Indigo Disk DLC. This biome is located in the southwestern quadrant of the map and is best characterized by its rocky mountains and cliffside pathways. You can find other Pokémon in this area, like Golurk, Electakid, and Tyrogue.

Head northeast from the Canyon Plaza. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve arrived in the Canyon Biome, head to the location shown on the map above, northeast of the Canyon Plaza. At the top of a mountain will be an open area full of obsidian-like rock shards. It’s here where you’ll find the elusive Kleavor.

Kleavor appears to be a rare spawn, so if you’re looking to catch one but haven’t found any, keep running around in this area until one pops up.

How to catch Kleavor in Pokémon SV: The Indigo Disk

Once you’ve found your Kleavor, approach it like you would any other wild Pokémon to engage in a battle. Whittle its health down, and consider applying a status condition during the battle too. For this fight, I opted to use my Sinistcha, which had both Scald and Matcha Gotcha, two solid options for applying the Burn effect.

Sinistcha is a great choice to apply a status condition. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you’ve done some damage, throw a Poké Ball of your choice, and pray to Arceus that the Kleavor stays in the ball.

Best nature for Kleavor in Pokémon SV: The Indigo Disk

When you’re hunting for Kleavor, you’re going to want to catch a strong one. This will all come down to its nature, so be sure to choose wisely.

Look at the blades on this guy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best nature for any species in Pokémon SV varies, depending on your goals. Kleavor excels in its Physical Attack stat and most of its move pool is Physical Attack, so regardless of which stat you want a boost for, we recommend choosing a nature that detracts from its Special Attack. You’re likely not going to use that type of attack anyway; it won’t matter if that stat is lower than normal.

Here are the best natures to consider for Kleavor: