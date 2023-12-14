How to start Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC

With the launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk expansion, players have the chance to leave Paldea once more and explore the new Blueberry Academy, which is located in Unova. But you need to gain access to the DLC content first.

SV handles its DLC as a way to add more lore to the game’s base story and actually connects them together through new characters and Pokémon. But, since The Indigo Disk is supposed to be full of challenge battles and trials, you can’t just book your trip to Unova right away.

How do you access Pokémon SV’s The Indigo Disk content?

Unlike with The Teal Mask, you can’t just waltz through the SV tutorial and find yourself in the DLC area. Instead, you actually have to complete both the main game’s stories, though the content in Area Zero. And, since the content is connected, you must finish The Teal Mask’s story too.

Once you complete both of those campaigns, you will have everything you need to pack your bags and join some of the characters from the first DLC in traveling to Blueberry Academy to start your next journey.

How do you travel to Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk’s Blueberry Academy

Just like the intro to The Teal Mask, you need to talk with some NPCs like Briar, a teacher at Blueberry Academy, to put the DLC plot in motion.

If you have already completed the SV and Teal Mask stories, as soon as you boot up your copy of the game, you will receive a call from Director Clavell. He will once again ask you to visit your version’s academy, where you will meet Cyrano, the Director of Blueberry Academy. Talking with him will give you the option to travel to Unova and begin The Indigo Disk’s main story.