How to catch Smeargle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have welcomed a variety of new and returning Pokémon with The Indigo Disk DLC and one of those is Smeargle.

The second-generation normal-type Pokémon has been a favorite for years and while it wasn’t initially available in Scarlet and Violet, players now have the chance to add it to their teams, but of course, you’ll have to find it first.

So you don’t spend hours aimlessly seeking out Smeargle we’ve got you covered with all of the info you need to track one down. Fortunately, like all Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Pokémon, the Pokédex makes it easy to track down where you should and shouldn’t be looking.

Where to find Smeargle in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

Here is where you can find Smeargle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The good news is Smeargle can be found all over Blueberry Academy and can be found once you gain access to the Terrarium. However, it is still a rare encounter, so you might need to do some searching.

According to the Pokédex data for Smeargle, the Polar Biome should be the best place to catch one in the region. In our experience, we were able to find one while still in the Savannah Biome, but if you’re struggling then perhaps it’s time to head to the snow.

You shouldn’t have too much trouble catching Smeargle, and compared to make of the other new additions made with The Indigo Disk it’s a walk in the park, literally. If any new information surfaces that makes things easier to find Smeargle, this article will be updated.