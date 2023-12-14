How to catch Magby in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has received a giant influx of Pokémon with The Indigo Disk DLC, and among these are returning favorites like Magby.

Magby is one of the first pre-evolutions introduced to the Pokémon franchise and a popular choice among fans. Previously it wasn’t available in Scarlet and Violet but now you can catch one in the wilds without needing Pokémon HOME.

To help you save some time and bolster your Fire-type Pokémon collection, here is everything you need to know so you can head out and catch Magby in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk.

How to catch Magby in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

You’ve got two choices. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Magby and be found both across the Savanna Biome and inside the Torchlit Labyrinth cave system located in the Coastal Biome.

In our experience searching, there were plenty of Magby roaming around primed for an easy capture in Torchlit Labyrinth, while we weren’t really able to find many scouring the Savanna biome. That said, they aren’t that rare of a spawn, so you should be able to find them quite easily in either place by following the Pokédex data above.

You’ll want to catch Maby so you can complete your Pokédex in Scarlet and Violet as it’s the easiest way to get your hands on Magmar. With some leveling, you can get Magmar, but if you want to finish this evolution chain and acquire Magmortar you’ll need the help of a friend and a particular item. Regardless, Magby is a great Fire-type Pokémon that is easy to find, so why not add one to your party today?